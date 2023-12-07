Home

Burglary Gone Wrong: Cash Burnt As Thieves Try To Open ATM Using Gas Cutter In Bengaluru

In a bizarre incident, thieves who were trying to open an ATM using a gas cutter, accidently burnt the cash. Know all about this 'robbery gone wrong'..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday, police said. Based on the CCTV footage, the bank officials from Mumbai called the owner of the building where the ATM was installed to check, they said. As the building owner rushed to the spot, the thieves fled leaving behind their equipment. The footage showed the involvement of two people in the crime. The police are probing into the matter.

‘Robbery Gone Wrong’ In Bengaluru

A group of thieves were trying to open an ATM to steal the cash but in an extremely bizarre incident in Bengaluru, the thieves could not steal the money because by mistake, the gas cutter they were using to open the ATM, burnt all the cash stored. This incident is from the Belamangala area of the city but till now, it has not been reported as to how much money was burnt.

Police Investigation In Incident

The police told the agency, “Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday.” According to a report by Hindustan Times, the CCTV footage shows that a total of two people were involved in the crime and that the Bengaluru City Police is probing the matter and further investigation is underway.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Inputs from PTI)