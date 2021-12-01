Bengaluru: Burning yet another hole in the common man’s pocket, auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru increased from December 1, Wednesday. As per the state transport department’s order, the base fare has been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 30 (for the first 2 km), while commuters will have to pay Rs 15 for every additional kilometre.Also Read - 'No Lockdown, But...', Karnataka CM Bommai Issues BIG Statement Amid Omicron Scare

For the unversed, auto fares were last revised by the Karnataka government in 2013. Transport officials said that the auto drivers have time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital meters as per the revised fare. Until then, they will display a chart of the revised fare.

Take a look at the new rates

While the first five minutes of waiting time are free, commuters will be charged Rs 5 for every 15 minutes after that, said the notification from the transportation department.

It also stated that passengers can take up to 20 kg of luggage for free, however, they will be asked to pay Rs 5 extra for additional luggage. As per the notification, the maximum luggage weight a person can carry in autos has been set at 50 kg.

Auto Drivers’ Union Welcome The Fare Revision

Speaking to The Indian Express, CN Srinivas, the general secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union in Bengaluru, said, “We are happy that the government has increased the fare. LPG prices have gone up in the last few years. A litre of auto LPG cost Rs 28 in 2013 and now it has risen to Rs 66. Hence, we had requested the state government and the transport department to raise the minimum fare.”