Bengaluru Auto Union Strike: 2.10 Lakh Auto Drivers Off Road, Protest Against Rapido Services

The protest started at the city railway station and is likely to reach the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, President of Adarsh Union Auto Drivers stated.

Bengaluru Auto Union Strike: Bengaluru Auto Union announced a major strike on Monday which saw around 2.10 lakh auto drivers participating in it as they protest against the Rapido bike taxi service which has badly hit them. Manjunath, President of Adarsh Union Auto Drivers Association stated that 21 auto organisations are participating. The protest started at the city railway station and is likely to reach the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, President of Adarsh Union Auto Drivers stated.

“2.10 lakh auto drivers are participating in the protest. The protest march is going to begin at the city railway station and we are planning to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he stated.

“People are using their personal white-board bikes and scooters as taxis by linking their vehicles with companies like Rapido. This is illegal and has eaten into the income of nearly two lakh auto drivers, whose earnings had already suffered after Covid,” Manjunath told the New Indian Express.

The commuters in Bengaluru are facing difficulties as the massive auto strike in the city is likely to continue till midnight.

The auto Unions had given the state government a deadline of three days to respond to their grievances but the government paid no heed to their request, said auto drivers. The auto drivers then decided to go on strike to make the government acknowledge their problems, explained auto drivers.

The auto services will be available for emergency services. However, commuters were seen complaining on social media that auto drivers are charging whopping amounts as there are very fewer autos plying today.

“Autos plying in residential areas with 6 passengers packed. Saw in Vijaya Bank Layout. Charging 200 for a single passenger for 3kms. Criminal extortion. What kind of strike is this?” asked one Twitter user.

The bike taxi services in Bengaluru are allowed under the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, which was started to enhance first- and last-mile connectivity, promote environment-friendly transport solutions and ease urban mobility.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.