Bengaluru Bandh: Airlines Issue Travel Advisories, Ask Passengers To Reach Airport Up To 3 Hrs Before Departure

Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle, SpiceJet said in its advisory.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (Image: IANS)

Bengaluru Bandh: Amid protests across Karnataka against releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week- one will take place in Bengaluru on Tuesday and another statewide shutdown will be on Friday. And as commuting to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be affected due the Bengaluru bandh on September 26, airlines including Indigo, Vistara, Akasa Air, Spicejet have issued travel advisory asking passengers to plan their travel and reach the airport in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

The official call for shutdown in Bengaluru was given on Saturday by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits observing ‘Mandya Bandh.’ The organisations appealed to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, owners of various commercial establishments, factories, companies and transporters to support their call for a shutdown. Amid restrictions, essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and government offices will remain open.

Indigo issues travel advisory for Bengaluru bandh

“Travel time to Bengaluru airport may take longer than normal due to Bandh declared in Bengaluru. We recommend arriving at least 2.5 hrs before domestic and 3.5 hrs before international departures,” IndiGo said.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Travel time to #Bengaluru airport may take longer than normal due to Bandh declared in #Bengaluru. We recommend arriving at least 2.5 hrs before domestic and 3.5 hrs before international departures. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 25, 2023

Akasa Air issues travel advisory for Bengaluru bandh

Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight. Please check your flight status here: https://bit.ly/qpfltsts

In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131.

#TravelUpdate Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) September 25, 2023

Spicejet issues travel advisory for Bengaluru bandh

Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September’23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

#TravelUpdate: Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September’23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 25, 2023

Vistara issues travel advisory for Bengaluru Bandh

#TravelUpdate Due to the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on September 26, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 25, 2023

