Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Bandh: Dead Rat Found In Food Served To Cops Amid Strike Over Cauvery Row

Bengaluru Bandh: Dead Rat Found In Food Served To Cops Amid Strike Over Cauvery Row

The incident happened in the morning when policemen who were on duty in the state capital were served breakfast from a nearby hotel.

Bengaluru Bandh: Dead Rat Found In Food Served To Cops Amid Strike Over Cauvery Row

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a dead rat was found in the breakfast served to police assigned on security duty in Bengaluru amid bandh and protests called by farmers over the Cauvery water dispute in the state capital. The incident happened in the morning when policemen who were on duty in the state capital were served breakfast from a nearby hotel.

Trending Now

“Today a dead rat was found in one of the breakfast packets from the meals supplied to the police assigned for duty in the ongoing Bengaluru Bandh and protests in the Cauvery water dispute,” said Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Anucheth.

You may like to read

The Joint Commissioner of Police asked Yeshwantpur police to inquire about the private hotel that supplied the food to the personnel. The hotel owner was also issued a notice regarding the issue.

Bengaluru Bandh

The Bengaluru bandh called by various organisations over the Cauvery river water dispute evoked partial response on Tuesday with most of the public services functioning normally. Farmers and Kannada organisations, backed by the opposition BJP and JD(S) had made the call for shutdown in protest against the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Normal life was affected in the city as fewer people ventured out. ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,’ an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, has given the call for today’s dawn-to-dusk (6 am to 6 pm) Bengaluru bandh.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place the city from midnight on Monday to Tuesday midnight in the wake of the bandh.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka bandh, a state-wide shutdown, has been called, on September 29 by ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada organisations, led by activist Vatal Nagaraj. They are not supporting today’s bandh.

Bengaluru Urban district Deputy Commissioner Dayananda K A has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Tuesday, in view of the bandh.Though cab services, autos and hotels/ restaurants were seen operating, drivers and hotel operators said not many people were coming out to utilise the services. Similar is the case with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and Metro rail services, as the usual rush was not seen at bus and metro stations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES