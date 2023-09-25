Home

Bengaluru Bandh: Will Bank, Taxi Services be Available? Here’s What General Public Must Know

Bengaluru Bandh Latest Update: As part of the day-long strike, the airport taxi services are likely to be impacted, but the Namma Metro services will continue to operate.

During Bengaluru Bandh, essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and government offices will remain open.

Bengaluru Bandh Latest Update: Several organisations in Bengaluru have called for a day-long strike on September 26 to protest against the state government’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The strike is expected to have a major impact on the city, common man’s life as it is home to a large number of IT companies and other businesses.

What Is Cauvery Water Dispute?

The Bengaluru Bandh was called due to the Cauvery water dispute which is a long-standing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have claimed rights to the water from the Cauvery river, which flows through both states. The issue has been a source of tension and conflict between the two states for many years.

“We request schools and colleges to remain closed. This is not a bandh call given by organisations but by the people of Bengaluru. Information and Technology companies and Film Chambers of Commerce should also extend their support to the bandh. Shops and commercial establishments should voluntarily shut down business,” IANS quoted Sugarcane Growers Association President Kuruburu Shanthakumar as saying.

Apart from this, several companies, particularly small and local ones, are also likely to remain closed in support of the bandh.

Will Taxi Services be Available?

As the driver unions, including those representing app-based auto rickshaws and cabs, have supported the bandh and agreed to join the strike, which is expected to disrupt daily life in Bengaluru.

Tanveer Pasha, President of the Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, has already announced support for the bandh, confirming that drivers would stay off the roads on Tuesday in solidarity with the protest.

“There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh,” he said.

Will Metro Services be Open For The Public?

As part of the bandh, the airport taxi services are likely to be impacted, however, Namma Metro services will continue to operate as usual by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Will Banks Remain Open?

So far, there is no update on the closure of banks in the city.

Are Hospitals Open During Bandh?

Amid restrictions, essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and government offices will remain open.

However, the government-operated Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also expressed support for the bandh and will suspend their services.

Can People Access Theatres, Restaurants?

The Kannada film industry has expressed support for the bandh and hence, the movie theatres in the city are expected to remain closed.

Even as the restaurants expressed their moral support for the bandh, they are considered essential services and will remain open on Tuesday.

