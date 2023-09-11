Home

Bengaluru Bandh: Are Banks, Markets, Shops Closed? Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not in City Today

Bengaluru Bandh: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Operators' Associations said there will be no private mode of transport in Bengaluru from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight.

Bengaluru Bandh: Private transport services, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and school-bus operators, will be closed due to the strike.

Bengaluru: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Operators’ Associations, which represents over 32,000 private transporters, has called ‘Bengaluru bandh’ on Monday to protest the state government’s alleged failure to fulfill their demands. These operators for a long time have been asking the state government to provide compensation for the revenue loss they have suffered after the Shakti scheme was introduced in the state, to take action against the illegal use of whiteboard vehicles ferrying passengers.

The day-long strike is expected to disrupt transport services in the city, causing inconvenience to many commuters. Because of the bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday.

Bengaluru Bandh: Check Timing

According to the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Operators’ Associations, there will be no private mode of transport in Bengaluru from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight.

Are Banks, Markets, Shops Closed?

Even as the cabs and auto services will remain affected, however, the essential services like banks, grocery stores, and ATMs in Bengaluru are expected to remain open during the bandh. Moreover, businesses and establishments, including offices, shops, and restaurants, may choose to remain open or closed at their discretion.

Notably, the impact of the bandh on banking services may vary in different locations of Bengaluru, and it is advised to check with the specific service providers for real-time updates on their operations on the day of bandh i.e. September 11.

Check what’s open, what’s closed?

What’s closed in city:

Private transport services, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and school-bus operators, will be closed due to the strike.

Ola, Uber and other cabs will not be providing services.

Several schools in the city have declared September 11 as a holiday due to the strike.

Airport cabs, including those from cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, will participate in the strike.

Private cabs serving IT-BT companies and other offices are also likely to participate in the strike.

What’s open in city:

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses, including the Vayu Vajara airport service, will continue to operate.

Bengaluru Metro will run additional trains based on demand.

Emergency services (ambulances, pharma vehicles and other important goods carrying vehicles)

Food and delivery vehicles (food, grocery and other daily essential transport)

All private buses that travel within the state from Bengaluru will not operate on Monday.

There will no stoppage of food, grocery and other daily essential transport.

