Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: Cabs, Private Buses To Stay Off Road; Schools Closed Across City

Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a day-long ’bandh’, seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses.

Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: Private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses are likely to be affected, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers as the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a day-long ’bandh’ on Monday in Bengaluru. Because of the strike, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students. Notably, the federation has called for bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme — that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses — to private buses as well, among other demands.

Another prime reason for the Bengaluru Bandh is to register the federation’s protest after the State transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by 31 August.

Bengaluru Bandh Today: Check Live Updates Here

