Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: Cabs, Private Buses To Stay Off Road; Schools Closed Across City

Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a day-long ’bandh’, seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses.

Updated: September 11, 2023 7:50 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: Private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses are likely to be affected, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers as the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a day-long ’bandh’ on Monday in Bengaluru. Because of the strike, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students. Notably, the federation has called for bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme — that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses — to private buses as well, among other demands.

Another prime reason for the Bengaluru Bandh is to register the federation’s protest after the State transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by 31 August.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:20 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

    Emergency service-related vehicles such as ambulances, pharma vehicles and crucial goods carrying vehicles will continue to function in Bengaluru. Public transport including the BMTC buses and metro trains will be operational as well.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:19 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates

    Airport cabs, cab aggregators and private cab service providers for corporate offices are likely to participate in the day-long strike in Bengaluru.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:18 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates: Bengaluru will see major inconvenience as all private vehicles will stay off the road.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:17 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates

    Private transportation members have been asserting that they are being affected by the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women in Karnataka.

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:16 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh Live Updates

    The Karnataka State Private Transport Associations demands a total ban on app-based aggregators, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for each driver, loans with low-interest rates, scholarships for the kids of drivers, a ban on bike taxis.

