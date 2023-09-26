Home

Bengaluru Bandh Today: Employees of These Companies Asked To Work From Home Amid Restrictions | Full List Here

Bengaluru Bandh: Tight restrictions have forced several global firms including Walmart and Google to ask employees in Bengaluru to work from home on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Bandh: Google, Walmart, IBM and Accenture have advised employees to work from home and avoid any non-essential commuting during the strike.

Bengaluru: Amid restrictions for Bengaluru Bandh, several companies have asked their employees to work from home for Tuesday. With tight security in place in the city, Bengaluru is expected to see a complete shutdown as farmer bodies, Kannada organisations and opposition parties have called for a day-king Bengaluru Bandh to protest against the release of water from the Cauvery river in Karnataka to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Bengaluru Urban District Collector KA Dayanand announced a public holiday for all schools and colleges in the city in view of the Bengaluru Bandh.

Bengaluru Bandh: Section 144 Imposed in City

Moreover, Bengaluru Police Commisioner B Dayananda said Section 144 will be imposed in the city under which gatherings of more than five people will not be permitted.

These developments have forced several global firms including Walmart and Google to ask employees in Bengaluru to work from home on Tuesday.

Work From Home Allowed For These Employees

Internal memos seen by news agency Reuters showed multinational firms such as Google, Walmart, IBM and Accenture have advised employees to work from home and avoid any non-essential commuting during the strike.

Notably, Bengaluru is home to more than 3,500 tech companies and some 79 “tech parks” – upmarket premises that house offices and entertainment areas catering to technology workers.

It should be noted that several companies have asked employees to return to office or adopted a hybrid working model after the COVID pandemic was over.

What Siddaramaiah Said on Bengaluru Bandh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday stated that his government would not curtail the protests but emphasised the importance of maintaining peace.

The dispute over Cauvery water sharing has been a source of disturbance between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for more than a century. Several violent riots have broken out in Bengaluru in 2016 after the Supreme Court ordered the release of some water to Tamil Nadu.

