Bengaluru, Karnataka: Nearly 27 minutes after taking off, a Bengaluru-bound Air India flight from Mumbai had to return to the city as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical snag. News agency PTI reported that the pilots of A320 neo plane have received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM.

Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely and passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of flight. Ambulances and fire tenders were also put on standby to avoid any untoward incident.

On being asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said," Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."

Meanwhile, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into the incident. For the unversed, the A320neo planes of Air India have CFM’s Leap engines on them.

(With PTI Inputs)