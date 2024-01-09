Home

CEO Mom Kills 4-Year-Old Son In Goa, Runs Away With His Body In Bag; Details Of K’taka High Profile Murder

A CEO mom from Bengaluru killed her 4-year-old son in Goa and then fled the city with the child's body in a bag. Know how Karnataka Police caught the woman..

Bengaluru CEO Mom Kills 4 Year Old Son (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Murder cases have unfortunately increased in the last few years and it is shocking to see the cases and how gruesome they have become. In an extremely shocking incident, Suchana Seth, the co-founder and CEO of an AI startup in Bengaluru, Mindful AI Lab, has been arrested for murdering her four-year-old son in Goa. The CEO mom allegedly killed her son in the beach city and then fled from there to Bengaluru, with the child’s body in a bag. Goa Police coordinated with the staff of the Goa Hotel where the woman was staying and Karnataka Police, to track down the CEO and then make an arrest. Read to know details of this bone-chilling high profile Karnataka Murder…

