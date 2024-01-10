Home

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Kills Son: Pre-Planned Murder To Suicide Attempt – SHOCKING Details We Know So Far

Shocking details in the Suchana Seth Case who, killed her 4-year-old son in Goa and was arrested while fleeing to Karnataka by cab. From a plotted murder to suicide attempt, here's what we know so far..

Bengaluru CEO Mom Suchana Seth (File Photo)

New Delhi: An artificial intelligence-based startup, Mindful AI Lab’s CEO Suchana Seth has been in the news for a rather horrific act. The Bengaluru CEO mom killed her 4-year-old son in Goa and then was running away to Bengaluru when with the joint efforts of Goa Police, Bengaluru Police, the staff of the hotel she was staying in and her cab driver, she was arrested on the way. According to latest reports as per the primary investigations, Seth killing her son was a pre-planned murder and after killing him, she also tried to commit suicide; this was all done to stop her estranged husband from meeting their son. Read to know the shocking details in the case, revealed so far…

How Did Bengaluru CEO Mom Kill Her 4-Year-Old Son?

A major question in the minds of the people is how did Suchana Seth kill her 4-year-old son. According to a Karnataka Government Hospital doctor, who conducted the post-mortem of the kid, Dr Kumar Naik, the accused had ‘smothered’ he child to death and that no signs of wounds or struggle were found on his body; a pillow or wire may have been used as the death weapon.

New details also suggest that the child may be pre-medicated and thus this was a pre-planned murder. According to a PTI report, a senior police officer told the news agency that during the inspection of the service apartment room, two bottles of a cough syrup were found (one big and one small). There may be a possibility that the accused may have given a heavy dose of cough syrup to her son before killing him.

