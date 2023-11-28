Home

Bengaluru Child Selling Racket: Police Reveal Gang’s Modus Operandi, 8 Arrest Made Till Now

The group reportedly sold over 10 newborn babies so far. Most of the accused were natives of Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru: The Organised Crime Wing (OCW) sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a baby selling racket and rescued a 20-day-old baby boy. Four people including three women were arrested for attempting to sell a newborn baby in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits. The gang was caught red handed, trying to sell the baby to a woman.

Soon after the arrest, shocking details have emerged from the investigation where it was revealed that the gang targeted poor mothers who bore children to be sold for anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The accused were identified as Kannan Ramasaami (51), the car driver, Hemalatha Satish (27), Sharanya (33), all three from Erode and Murugeshwari (22), from Madurai. They had reportedly brought the baby from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru after they were approached by a woman, and were arrested near the Rajarajeshwari Temple on Friday night.

The woman who wanted to buy the baby has been identified as Mahalakshmi, and the police are yet to arrest her. The police are gathering more information about her from the four arrested.

The group reportedly sold over 10 newborn babies so far. Most of the accused were natives of Tamil Nadu. Four hospitals and a few doctors from Tamil Nadu are suspected of being involved in helping the group in selling newborn babies.

According to media reports, reputed doctors from Tamil Nadu and four hospitals are involved in the scandal. “The doctors implicated in the racket are yet to be arrested. Among the four hospitals involved in the racket, three have been closed down,” the police said.

A report in The Indian Express mentioned that three mobile phones, a car, a total of worth around Rs 3.15 lakh, was recovered from them.

The CCB sleuths have filed a complaint against the five accused in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station. A case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other IPC section has been registered, and further investigations are on.

