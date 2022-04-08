Bengaluru: The Bengaluru civic agency has banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of revered Hindu festival, Sri Rama Navami on Sunday (April 10), reported news agency PTI on Friday.Also Read - International Flights: Qantas Announces Direct Flights From Bengaluru, Plans Partnership With IndiGo To Enhance Operation

"There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami," the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order.

The order is based on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3. A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

(With PTI inputs)