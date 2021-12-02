Bengaluru: In view of the rising concern over Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines adopting a risk-based approach. The new protocols will be in place from December 1 until further orders.Also Read - Why Maharashtra Revised Guidelines For International Passengers Amid Omicron Threat? Aaditya Thackeray Answers

As per the revised protocols, travellers from certain countries, based on the evolving epidemiological situation, shall follow the additional measures. International travellers will need to upload a negative RT-PCR report. The test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise. Passengers originating or transiting from the 'at risk' countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival testing, and will be isolated if the results return positive.

All passengers from the ‘at risk’ countries will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days, following which a re-test will be conducted on the eighth day. If the results return positive, the samples will be sent for genomic sequencing. The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or strictly-monitored home quarantine.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they will undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol. The Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta, clarified that there won’t be any restrictions on malls and theatres in Bengaluru.

Of late, the city is reporting about 150 cases per day. Also, earlier a cluster was declared when 10 cases were found, but now it will be done for every three cases.