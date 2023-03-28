Home

Bengaluru Cop Writes To President Draupadi Murmu Against Senior; Suspended

Kumar wrote a 9-page anonymous complaint alleging harassment to the staff at the police station on February 24, 2023, and sent it to President Droupadi Murmu by post.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru cop was suspended for making a false complaint against a senior inspector to the President of India. The constable, who has been identified as Shiv Kumar, was suspended for falsely accusing a senior and bringing disrepute to the police. Shiv Kumar was posted at the Subramanyanagar police station and works as a station writer. Kumar wrote a 9-page anonymous complaint alleging harassment to the staff at the police station on February 24, 2023, and sent it to President Droupadi Murmu by post.

Soon, an enquiry was ordered by D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) into the matter. The inquiry revealed that Kumar had posted the letter from a post box in Kamakshipalyam when police officials were deployed for the prime minister’s security. The probe further revealed that the allegation levelled against police inspector Sharana Gowda were false.

“I placed the constable under suspension recently based on the detailed report filed by the ACP. The allegations were found to be false. The constable, Kumar, was undisciplined and brought disrespect to the police department,” Devaraj told DH.

A CCTV camera near the post box in Kamakshipalyam caught Kumar dropping the anonymous letter. Kumar had alleged that he was forced to collect hafta on behalf of the senior inspector as he had paid a hefty sum to get a posting in the station. Kumar also alleged that Gowda was misbehaving with women staff when they approached him for leave. He alleged Gowda harassed the men staff for granting the leave.

The probe also found out that Kumar had not just sent the letter to the President of India but also to the prime minister, home minister, CBI, Income Tax Department, Election Commission of India, chief minister, chief secretary, DG&IGP and other senior officers.

