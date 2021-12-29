Bengaluru: The emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster in Bengaluru has put municipal authorities on high alert even as the city braces for a potential rise in cases during the holiday season. A major cluster was detected in an luxury apartment in Rajajinagar when 27 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after which health officials are probing a badminton tournament as possible cause of infection at the luxury apartment.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s chief health officer (public health) Balasundar, the cases have been detected in multiple floors of the two towers in the apartment complex. The civic body has now closed all common spaces, including gyms and swimming pool, and extended the micro containment measures to include one floor above and below the flat where the infected persons reside, he said.

He also said that the source of infection has been traced to a badminton event that was held at the apartment complex on December 18. It is said that around 77 residents participated/ attended the event.

“Two to three days after the event, some residents reported some mild symptoms. They voluntarily got tested,” he said. He also said that though some residents had travel history, none of them had travelled to and returned from any of the high risk countries.

Stating that this is was one of the major clusters now in the city, he said that the jurisdictional health officials had been asked to submit a written report on the cluster.

Covid clusters in Bengaluru college

At an engineering college on Mysuru Road, students alleged that a cluster of cases had been found. Students alleged that 23 of them had developed a Covid-19 infection after some students attended a DJ concert on Christmas Day and subsequently began showing symptoms of the disease.

According to Deccan Herald, the college principal rejected the claims and specified that only four students from the third and fourth years had tested positive after attending the concert.

“None of the students is a hostel resident and they have not visited the campus since testing positive,” he said, adding that the college will enlist the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to test students on campus.

Containment zones in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, according to the BBMP COVID-19 war room report on December 27, there are 93 containment zones, with the highest (30) reported in Bommanahalli zone, followed by South (19), Mahadevapura (14), East (13). West and Yelahanka zones have six each, while there are five in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone. There is none in Dasarahalli zone.

The report also states that there are a total of 6,063 active cases in the city, with the active rate being 0.48%. While the positivity rate is 0.56%, the recovery rate is 98.22%.

Karnataka issues guidelines amid rising Omicron in state

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced night curfew for 10 days as part of its containment measure to control further spread of covid-19 in the state which came into effect from 10 pm on December 28 to 5 am till January 7.

As part of containment measures, the government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places, and places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

The order also states that only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.