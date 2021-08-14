Bengaluru: In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released guidelines for resident welfare associations and management committees in apartment complexes, housing societies, and gated communities. According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for children above the age of 3 to wear masks in public areas or parks.Also Read - 543 Children in Bengaluru Test Covid+ From August 1-11; Health Dept Calls Situation 'Alarming'

The guidelines have further mandated resident welfare associations to check for negative RT-PCR tests for apartment residents coming from any other states. In case they are not able to produce a test report, they will have to be tested and quarantined.

This comes as Bengaluru has been seeing an increase in the number of clusters and associated containment zones over the past two weeks. The number of active containment zones had crossed 160 on August 9 of which 79, or 50 per cent, were in apartment complexes, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Further, in another worrying development, a total of 543 children in the age group of 0-19 years got infected with Coronavirus from August 1-11, according to the civic body.

Check complete guidelines below:

It has been recommended to maintain a comprehensive list of all non-residents visiting or accessing the complex with their contact details.

A vigil should also be kept on returnees from other states, especially from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The guidelines also state that open common areas, and walkways should not get converted into socialising points, and vendor services, couriers, and delivery services should be limited till the main gate.

Emergency and essential services such as medical, plumbing, electrical, cooking gas, water supply etc have been allowed.

Residents coming from other states must have a negative RT-PCR test report or they will have to undergo a test and quarantine themselves till the time the report is out.

Children above 3 years of age should wear masks at all times in public places.

Lockdown on Cards in Bengaluru?

Gupta said that if the positivity rate rises in Bengaluru, the BBMP will take appropriate measures to contain the menace.

When asked whether weekend curfew and lockdown are in consideration for the city, he replied, “We are monitoring the situation every day. The Covid cases which were around 450 have come down to 360 to 370 in the last four days. We are ready to tackle any situation. People in Bengaluru are aware and wearing masks.”

The state government has imposed restrictions in the districts which have recorded a higher number of cases. If the positivity rate crosses 2 per cent in the city, restrictions will be imposed and appropriate measures will be taken up based on the situation, added.