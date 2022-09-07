Bengaluru flooded: Rain is wreaking havoc in the country’s Silicon City Bangalore. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the rain has broken a 90-year record. The situation is such that luxurious bungalows in the residential areas of the city and luxury cars like Lexus, Bentley, BMW, and Range Rover are half submerged in water while at least 1 death has been reported in the metropolitan. In view of the current situation, IT companies have also announced work from home.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Vehicles Damaged In Flood? Check How Insurance Policy Can Cover Your Loss

Girl dies due to current, two policemen feared drown

A 23-year-old girl died on Monday due to heavy rains in Bengaluru after her scooty slipped on the water-logged road. She tried to hold the nearby electric pole for support but lost her life due to electrocution from the pole. The accident happened in the evening in Whitefield area when the girl was returning from her work. Apart from this, two policemen, identified as Mahesh and Ningappa attached to Mundragi police station, were washed away in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Leave 'Posh Areas', 'Luxury Cars' Inundated, Owners Watch Helplessly

Forecast of more heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days. The city saw heavy rainfall on Monday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. Cars and two-wheelers parked in basements or in front of houses were submerged in the rainwater while boats and tractors evacuated people from flooded areas. Also Read - Prayagraj: 4 Dead, 8 Injured As Roof Of House Collapses Due To Heavy Rain

There is no relief in sight for rain-battered Bengaluru as the Met department issued a ‘yellow alert’ on Tuesday and predicted that the city will receive heavy showers for the next two to three days.

“Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, yellow alert was issued for today,” said Dr Geeta Agnihotri, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), giving a rainfall report for the day adding that widespread rain is also predicted for the next five days in coastal and north interior Karnataka. “Widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal and North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka, she added.

Roads in Bengaluru remain inundated as rainwater is yet to recede after an incessant deluge late on Monday, with waterlogging reported in several parts of the city.

Waterlogging in localities like Rainbow Drive Layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, and some areas on Sarjapur Road was to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office-goers in the morning. Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.

While several areas on the Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home.

Due to the traffic jams, public transport like buses, autos and cabs were unavailable on time. Ambulances got stuck in traffic snarls and many took to Twitter to air their grievances, with a short video showing air passengers wading through ankle-deep water in what seemed to be the city airport’s entrance.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation. The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state.