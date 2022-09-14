Bengaluru Demolition Drive: Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space and several other big names are among the list of alleged encroachers that were built on the stormwater drains (SWD) which led to the last week’s deluge in parts of the IT city. Speaking to reporters, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that all illegal structures irrespective of whether they are owned by common people, businesses or tech companies have been served eviction notices and will be cleared in the coming weeks.Also Read - What is Moonlighting? EXPLAINED

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

LIST OF ALL STORM WATER DRAINS ENCROACHED BY IT PARKS IN MAHADEVAPURA

The list of IT Parks and developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments includes- Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi," BBMP said in a statement. Besides IT parks, a few buildings in New Horizon college, Adarsha Retreat, Columbia Asia hospital are also on the SWD encroachments list.

