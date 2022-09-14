Bengaluru Demolition Drive: Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space and several other big names are among the list of alleged encroachers that were built on the stormwater drains (SWD) which led to the last week’s deluge in parts of the IT city. Speaking to reporters, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that all illegal structures irrespective of whether they are owned by common people, businesses or tech companies have been served eviction notices and will be cleared in the coming weeks.Also Read - What is Moonlighting? EXPLAINED

LIST OF ALL STORM WATER DRAINS ENCROACHED BY IT PARKS IN MAHADEVAPURA
The list of IT Parks and developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments includes- Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi," BBMP said in a statement. Besides IT parks, a few buildings in New Horizon college, Adarsha Retreat, Columbia Asia hospital are also on the SWD encroachments list.
BENGALURU DEMOLITION DRIVE: 10-Point Cheatsheet
- BBMP is conducting a demolition drive in the illegal commercial & residential buildings of the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city.
- The encroachment clearance operation started in the Mahadevpur zone by identifying the encroached areas of the Rajcanals (large drains).
- The encroachment will also be carried out in Chellaghatta, Chinnappana Halli, Basavannanagar, Spicy Garden, and S.R. of Basavanpura ward which comes under the Mahadevpur zone.
- The encroachment area has been identified by the land surveyor in the Cambridge College premises and is being cleared by JCB machines with the help of the corporation officials, a team of marshals, and police personnel, the BBMP said.
- Three encroached buildings, four compound walls, and the roads including the compound wall of Sai Eye Hospital, and the internal flow canal in front of Raghamva Super Market have been cleared.
- Three compound walls including empty space of Prestige, a compound wall of Gopalan School, and Mahaveer Apartment near Hoodi, have been cleared in the Chellaghatta area.
- Four compound walls and roads will be cleared near Spicy Garden (Munnekollu).
- The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the high court on Monday that 980 illegal buildings had been discovered throughout the city in a recent survey.
- The survey was carried out in response to a high court injunction issued in conjunction with a Suo Moto PIL on September 19.
- “By next monsoon, we’ve to clear all pending demolitions… all apartments will be removed, as you saw in Noida. Action to be against officials & builders”, said R Ashok.