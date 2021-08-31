Bengaluru: At least seven people including the son of a DMK MLA were killed after an Audi car crashed into an electric pole last night here. Police said that the mishap occurred at around 1:45 AM when the driver of Audi Q3 lost control over the speeding vehicle.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening: Classes From 6 to 8 to Start From Sept 6 | State Issues Guidelines

As per the reports, Six people, including three women died on the spot. The seventh passenger succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Also Read - Bengaluru Metro Update: Good News For Commuters! Purple Line Extended Till Kengeri Station. Details Here

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Also Read - Mysore University Issues Controversial Diktat For Girls Amid Outrage Over Gangrape Incident | Full Order

“None of the passengers were wearing seat belts. The car was completely wrecked in the accident,” Joint commissioner of police (traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.

More details are awaited.