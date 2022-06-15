Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old doctor working with Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, died on Wednesday after falling from the 11th floor of his residential apartment at Amruthalli.Also Read - Sad Over Cousin's Death, Man Jumps into Her Funeral Pyre in MP's Sagar District

The deceased, Pruthvikanth Reddy, is a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Reddy got married three months ago and the couple moved to Godrej Apartments. The Police have sent the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. The cops are also looking at various angles to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

Meanwhile, the police officials have said that probably, Dr Reddy was suffering from health problems.

According to the information given by the police, both the husband and wife had their dinner together and went to bed. However, during the wee hours, the wife found her husband missing from the bed.