Bengaluru Double Murder: Shocking CCTV Visuals Shows Attackers Including ‘Joker Felix’ Fleeing From Office Back Door

Bengaluru Double Murder: Shocking CCTV Visuals Shows Attackers Including ‘Joker Felix’ Fleeing From Office Back Door

The deceased were identified as Paneendra Subramanya, the Managing Director (MD) and Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm is an Internet Service Provider.

Bengaluru Double Murder: Shocking CCTV Visuals Shows Attackers Fleeing From Crime Scene | WATCH

Bengaluru Double Murder: The CCTV footage of the tragic double murder of the MD and CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited in Bengaluru has surfaced online on Thursday. The footage captures two distinct moments, showing the three accused individuals fleeing the scene following the alleged killing of the company’s top executives.

In the first CCTV visual at 4:14 pm on , the three accused were caught on cam running out from the Aeronics office. Accused Santosh and Vinay Reddy were first seen exiting the office gate followed by the main accused ‘Joker’ Felix. They are all former employee of Aeronic Media. They can be seen opening the door in a narrow lane and then running towards the road after committing the crime.

In the second visual, the three accused are seen walking on the road, with Santhosh helping Vinay Reddy to walk by because he seems to be limping and struggling to walk.

Reportedly, after committing the crime, the accused booked an OLA cab and left to Majestic railway station. According to the FIR, the three accused first attacked Aironics MD 36-year-old Phanindra Subramanya and later CEO 40-year-old Vinu Kumar with sharp weapons and killed them.

WATCH: Bengaluru Double Murder CCTV Footage

VIDEO | Bengaluru double-murder: CCTV footage shows two of the accused, who allegedly killed a managing director and a chief executive officer of a company, fleeing spot after committing the crime. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/scntpM5dRP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

After committing the act, Joker Felix posted the following status on Instagram, “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I only hurt bad peoples. I never hurt any good people.”

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime. Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. He had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

The rival company was suffering losses due to Aeronics Media, which could have allegedly forced Arun Kumar to eliminate Kumar and Subramanya, a senior police official told PTI.

Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

