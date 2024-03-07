Home

Bengaluru: DRI Busts Illegal Elephant Tusk Trade, Seven Arrested

DRI officers, who are at the forefront of anti-smuggling and counter-trafficking efforts across international frontiers, have been granted enhanced powers to clamp down on the domestic illegal wildlife trade.

Bengaluru: After apprehending seven suspects from Bengaluru’s outskirts, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue (DRI) busted a syndicated attempt to sell elephant tusks illegally. Three suspects were stopped in an autorickshaw on Wednesday, and during their interrogation, a big bag containing ivory tusks was found. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that extra quick action resulted in the arrest of four accomplices who helped facilitate the illegal trade.

The seven individuals arrested in connection with this illegal trade are currently in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. Their arrest marks a significant step forward in combating wildlife trafficking and preserving the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Revelations After The Arrest

The 6.8 kg total weight of the two elephant tusks was found and confiscated in accordance with Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. The announcement states that the seven people have been taken into custody.

Increased Power To Safeguard Wildlife

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, with the recent amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act effective from April 1, 2023, DRI officers, already at the vanguard of anti-smuggling and counter-trafficking efforts across international frontiers, have been granted enhanced powers to clamp down on the domestic illegal wildlife trade.

DRI personnel are actively participating in efforts to intercept illegally traded wildlife products by utilizing these new provisions.

Successful Operations By DRI

Just in the fiscal year 2023–2024, six elephant tusk seizures totaling 57.5 kg were successfully carried out by DRI units throughout India. The announcement further stated that DRI’s steadfast commitment to stopping wildlife trafficking was further demonstrated by these operations, which were carried out in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Necessity Of Continuous Vigilance

Authorities have emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in curbing wildlife trafficking and protecting endangered species. The successful interception of this illegal elephant tusk trade operation underscores the necessity for continued vigilance and stringent enforcement measures to safeguard wildlife from exploitation.

The DRI and law enforcement agencies remain committed to combating wildlife crime and upholding the laws that protect our natural heritage. Efforts to dismantle illegal wildlife trade networks are crucial in preserving biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for all living beings.

