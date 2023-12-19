Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru To Witness Power Outage Till Dec 21: Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

Bengaluru To Witness Power Outage Till Dec 21: Check Timing, List of Affected Areas

The power outages will be reported between 10 AM and 5 PM. Here is the day-by-day list of areas that will face power cuts till 21 December (Thursday),

The power outage will be reported due to maintenance work undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

Bengaluru: Several areas in Bengaluru will witness disruption in power supply this week from Tuesday to Thursday, as per a report by the Hindustan Times. The power outage will be reported due to maintenance work undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Trending Now

This repairing work includes line maintenance, DTC structure maintenance, jungle clearance, renovation, modernization, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24×7 water supply work, shifting cables from overhead to underground, and underground cable damage rectification, among others.

You may like to read

Timing for Power Supply Disruption

The power outages will be reported between 10 AM and 5 PM. Here is the day-by-day list of areas that will face power cuts till 21 December (Thursday),

December 19 (Tuesday): Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, B M Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Kolihalli, Kemp Road, Benson Town, Spencer Road, S.G. Road, R.M.Z. Millenia, B&LC Hospital, Chikkabazar Road, Geneva House, Vidhana Soudha, Ganesh Temple RMU, Miller Road, Jayamahal, MK Street, Cunningham Road, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Thimmaiah Road, Tasker Town, PG Halli, Hains Road, Chandraiah, Muneshwara Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalli, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogallu, and Geddalahatti.

December 20 (Wednesday): Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, Lakshmi Floor Mill, SS Layout A Block, Basavanagudi, Angavikala Ashakirana Trust, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta, GH – Park, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Bevinhalli, and Kogunde.

December 21 (Thursday): Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Jayanagara, Hondada Circle, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Toyota Show Room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Mouneshwara Badavane, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd Stage 1st Block, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, Manjunath Nagar, Thimmaiah Road, Lumos Apartment, Igoor, Lingadahalli, MB Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, and Oddinahalli.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.