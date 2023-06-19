Home

Bengaluru Engineering College Demands 2.1% Of Student’s Salary As Placement Fee

A post on Reddit claimed that the Bengaluru engineering college had asked the student to pay a fee after getting placed in a company.

The Bengaluru college had allegedly withheld the certificates of the student which is hindering her onboarding process at the company. (Representational Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: A private engineering college in Bengaluru has been accused of demanding 2.1 per cent of students’ salaries as part of ‘placement fees’. A post on Reddit claimed that the college had asked the student to pay a fee after getting placed in a company.

Screenshots of the post, which was shared by user PurpleRageX on ‘Bangalore’ Reddit group, sparked outrage on social media. As per the post, the college had allegedly withheld the certificates of the student which is hindering her onboarding process at the company. However, the college has not provided any official circular or mail for the ‘placement fee’ claim. The student, who revealed the details in the post, said the college was forcing her to pay the fee. “They are only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay,” she said.

“My college requires me to pay 2.1 per cent of my CTC and they have termed it as ‘Placement Cell Fee’. This payment wasn’t mentioned before and now they are withholding all my certificates and it’s hindering my further procedures with my company However, they won’t produce any document or circular where it mentions this clause of making this payment, post my placement,” the post read.

The student also revealed that the college had also imposed the same rules on previous batches.

