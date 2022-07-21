New Delhi: Shivani K, an engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru’s Kengeri area, according to a Times of India report. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide.Also Read - Violence in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi: 3 Arrested Over Death of School Girl, Security Tightened

A native of Bidar, Shivani K, 21, was pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education and was in the third semester. Also Read - Delhi Woman Kills Self After Forced For Abortion 14 Times, Suicide Note Found

This is how the incident unfolded

Suspicions first arose when Shivani did not turn up for an exam scheduled for that morning.

Hostel warden, Kavya N, then to knock on Shivani’s door.

When she got no response, she took the help of hostel staff to break the glass

Found the student hanging from the ceiling.

There was no suicide note recovered and it is not known why the student chose to take her own life. Also Read - Solan: Man Dies After Setting Self On Fire In Public Toilet