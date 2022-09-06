Karnataka Rains: With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India’s silicon valley were forced to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area. Tractors along with boats were pressed into action in certain parts of Bengaluru as more rains have been predicted causing worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas. While some companies announced work from home for their employees, some didn’t, leaving thousands of employees stranded on flooded streets on the morning of September 5.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Overnight Spell Brings IT Hub to Its Knees; Flights Delayed, Schools Closed

“We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50,” a woman working in an IT firm told news agency ANI. Also Read - Second Round Of Heavy Rains Pound Bengaluru; 2 Km-Long Traffic Jam Reported In Several Areas | Video

Karnataka | Many employees of IT companies use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rains We can’t take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We’re awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50: Local https://t.co/vU7zRpDXAD pic.twitter.com/ApRI8xa1Qk — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

He said that he would call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital. “We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We will also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain,” Bommai told ANI.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tumultuous rainfall warning for Karnataka till September 9th. Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka, and hilly portions of the state will be pounded by heavy rains.