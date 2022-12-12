Geminids Meteor Shower to Dazzle Bengaluru Skies on December 13-14 | When, Where And How to watch

Good news Bengaluru folks! The silicon valley of India will be able to witness the famous Geminids meteor shower on December 13-14. Know here when, where and how to enjoy the astronomical event.

Geminids Meteor Shower to Dazzle Bengaluru Skies on December 13-14 | When, Where And How to watch

Bengaluru: If you are a Bangalorean, you must know that the word on the street is that the Karnataka capital has little to offer in terms of recreation except for its nightclubs and restaurants. But Bengaluru does surprise you every once in a while. And this time the surprise will bedazzle you! In a rare astronomical events that can be enjoyed in India, the famous Geminid shower will be visible in the country and specially in Bengaluru.

According to the weather Channel, The Geminid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a dusty gravel trail and debris left behind by the famous ‘rock comet’ named 3200 Phaethon. The tiny meteoroids left over by this comet enter Earth’s upper atmosphere, producing bright streaks of light in the dark sky. These ‘shooting stars’ appear to originate from the constellation Gemini, which gives the Geminid shower its name.

Every year, they light up the night skies of the Northern Hemisphere, and this year is no exception.

When, Where And How To Watch

Between 100-150 meteors will pass by in an hour, but Bengaluru will not be able to see all of them owing to light pollution with the city limits and the gibbous Moon playing the villain as could obscure the shooting stars. Still, an optimum viewing experience with around 30-40 meteors flying by each hour can be had in the outer fringes of the city. Around Bengaluru, areas like Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga and Kolar might offer a good view of the meteor showers. And since they’re expected to peak between 2 and 3 AM, we suggest you leave your homes accordingly, so you don’t miss them. As per NASA recommendation, stepping out during late evening hours on 13 December, away from city lights and pollution if you can. The meteors can be observed by the naked eye and it’s best to lay a blanket on the ground, lie on your back with your feet facing south and look up at the night sky. You may not catch the meteors immediately. Give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. You don’t need to look for the constellation Gemini, the meteors will be spread across the sky. About 30-40 meteors will be visible per hour during this peak, but visibility may vary based on weather conditions where you are. Rain and cyclone Mandous may affect visibility in many parts of South India.