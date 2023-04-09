Home

Bengaluru Hotels Association Back Nandini Milk As Politics Continue Over Amul’s Entry Into Market

The statement holds a huge significance as the ruling BJP and Opposition parties in Karnataka engaged in a war of words ever since Amul announced its foray into Bengaluru's milk market.

We will support Nandini milk: Bengaluru's hotels association

Bengaluru Hotels Association Back Nandini Milk: The Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association on Sunday issued a statement saying that it has decided to use only Nandini milk to “support state’s (dairy) farmers”. The statement holds a huge significance as the ruling BJP and Opposition parties in Karnataka engaged in a war of words ever since Amul announced its foray into Bengaluru’s milk market. The hotels association have decided to back Nandini milk against Amul and has appealed to all Kannadigas to promote Nandini milk products, the association said.

“We are all proud of Karnataka’s Nandini milk produced by our farmers and it should be encouraged. In our city, clean and delicious coffee stands as the backbone of snacks. And we encourage it with great pride. It is being heard that milk from other states is being shipped to Karnataka recently. We are all Nandini,” read a statement from Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association.

There has been a serious social media campaign to promote the Nandini milk brand by using hashtags like #Save Nandini, and #savenandinigobackAmul on Twitter. Congress has also attacked the ruling BJP for trying to destroy Bengaluru’s own milk brand by allowing Amul to enter the milk market. The JD(S) on Saturday slammed the BJP over the “threat” to Karnataka Milk Federation’s famed dairy brand ‘Nandini’ following Amul’s entry to the state.

Amul’s plans to sell milk in Bengaluru have been met with protests from Congress, who have called for a boycott of the brand. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the BJP as he wrote on Twitter, “They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers.”

Beware of @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & their double engine govt!! They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers.#SaveNandini pic.twitter.com/TtaffDnDMo — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2023

However, Amul denies any such intentions and says it is only trying to provide quality milk to consumers in the city. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the Amul brand, has said that it has no plans to harm Nandini or any other local brand. Instead, the company aims to provide consumers in Bengaluru with a wider range of milk products.

This move is part of Amul’s plans to expand its reach across the country. The company is already a major player in the dairy market, with a strong presence in states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra. Entry into Karnataka is expected to be a major boost for the company’s growth plans.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.