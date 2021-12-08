Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man died and six others were injured after a speeding Mercedes Benz car crashed into a number of vehicles in Indiranagar of Bengaluru. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as 43-year-old Suveeth Cardio allegedly tried to escape the accident spot after initially hitting a two-wheeler in the area.Also Read - 'My Cows Are Not Giving Milk': Karnataka Farmer Goes to Police With This Hilarious Complaint

Speaking to reporters, BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said,"The speeding car driver Suveed Cardio crashed into parked Maruti Alto which in turn hit a Swift car. The Swift car then hit a Tata AC. The Mercedes car then turned to the right and hit two auto-rickshaws."

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Harimahanta, valet driver of Maruti Alto. Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Those injured have been identified as — Anand Kumar (36), bike rider; Mahesh (27), driver of Swift car; Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22), passerby; Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30), auto drivers.