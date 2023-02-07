Home

Bengaluru International Airport To Remain Partially Closed For 10 Days | Check Rescheduled Flights, Timing & Other Details

In view of the Aero India Show 2023, Kempegowda Airport will remain shut for 10 days. Akasa Air has shared details on its rescheduled flights as well.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru International Airport has issued passenger advisory in view of the upcoming Aero India Show 2023. The Kempegowda International Airport will remain closed for 10 days for few hours daily. Airport authorities have enlisted timing for Aero India show rehearsals and ceremonies due to which the civil airspace will remain shut partially.

According to the official notice, the airport will remain partially closed from February 8 till February 17. Aero India Show 2023 will be the 14th edition that will be held from February 13 to February 17.

Bengaluru Airport Shut For 10 Days: Timings

“There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline,” the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) tweeted sharing the schedule.

@BLRAirport is this information correct? Would there be no flights during this period? https://t.co/4baJopDiwb — Sujith Nambudiri 🇮🇳 (@sujithnambudiri) February 6, 2023

KIA Flight Timings From February 8-17

February 8 and 9- commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

February 12- runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the final dress rehearsal of Aero Show 2023.

February 13 – runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the inauguration ceremony, fly past and flying display.

February 14 and 15 – Given the flying display, the airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

February 16-17 – Operations will be shut from 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm for the flying display.

Akasa Air Flights Rescheduled, Cancelled | Check List Here

“Due to airspace closure at Bengaluru, for Aero India Show 2023, some of our flights across the network, between 8th Feb through 17th Feb’23, have been cancelled or rescheduled. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience”, the airline tweeted from its official twitter handle.

In case your flight is impacted due to the above, you may request a full refund for your existing booking or rebook an alternate available flight at no additional cost, by sharing your request using this link: https://t.co/OI9V769iJK — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 7, 2023

Akasa Air shared a link for all its passengers to check if their flights have been rescheduled or canceled.

