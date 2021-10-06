Bengaluru: Keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for Durga Puja 2021 and restricted the gathering to 50 at the time of prayers. In the fresh order, the BBMP banned the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. It said that the association management should strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festival.Also Read - Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: Know Full Schedule Timings, Puja Muhurat of 9-Day Long Navratri Festival

It must be noted that the Durga Puja festivities will be held from October 11 to 15 in Bengaluru keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the civic body. The BBMP has issued separate guidelines for prayers, Debi Boron (Visarjan) and for the installation of idols.

Durga Puja 2021: Full list of guidelines

As per the order, only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed. No distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. A gathering of not more than 50 people will be allowed during prayers. Association management has been asked to strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet. The BBMP said the associations should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron. As per the order, the queue formed for Debi Boron should follow social distancing norms. The BBMP said that the Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time Moreover, the DJ or Drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession. The Durga idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation. The BBMP said that only one idol can be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 523 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,78,808 and toll to 37,845.

The day also saw 575 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,29,008. Out of 523 new cases reported on Tuesday, 201 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 238 discharges and 4 deaths.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 201, Dakshina Kannada 55, Chikkamagaluru 48, Tumakuru 37, Mysuru 33, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,459, followed by Mysuru 1,78,236 and Tumakuru 1,20,329.