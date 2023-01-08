Bengaluru: Just A Month After Inauguration, OMR Stretch Under Rapid Road Project Develops Cracks

Despite still being in the evaluation process, Bengaluru's 'Rapid Road' project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and within a month, the Old Madras Road (OMR) has already started developing cracks.

Bengaluru's OMR under Rapid Road Project has developed cracks just a month after inauguration. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: Despite still being in the evaluation process, Bengaluru’s ‘Rapid Road’ project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and within a month, the Old Madras Road (OMR) has already started developing cracks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not yet finalised the project.

On December 8, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated the pilot rapid road stretch and had said that the Karnataka government would consider construction of rapid roads by using pre-cast technology only after examining its quality and cost.

For the last few days, the cracks have been noticed by motorists using the stretch. Arvind Krishnan, a resident of Indiranagar 1st stage, told The Hindu, “The civic body had claimed that the road will be of good quality and will last for years compared to other roads. But from day one, the road seemed to be of poor quality and now one can see that it has developed cracks, which will be dangerous for motorists.”

OMR ROAD REPAIR DELAYED, STILL IN EVALUATION

In the ‘rapid road’ method, pre-cast slabs are prepared, joined, strengthened and then laid. As an experiment, a 375-metre-long stretch was laid on the busy Old Madras Road (OMR). The OMR ‘rapid road’ stretch was opened for traffic after missing several deadlines.

The repair work was announced on November 23. The pilot project was supposed to be completed in three days, but took 13 days. The road sees a large volume of traffic every day, including inter-State transport vehicles.

S. Chandrasekhar, a motorist told The Hindu, “The BBMP should have done a detailed study before wasting money on such a project. Though it is a pilot, the BBMP could have consulted various road experts and then constructed the road.” Earlier, officials had said that while the white-topping roads take around 30 days, the rapid roads would take two to three days.

Since it is a new technology, a BBMP official said they were still in the process of evaluating and checking how the cracks had developed. “The investigation is going on. We have asked for an evaluation report by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc),” official said.

Earlier, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had confirmed that the rapid road is the fastest constructed road. “However, we have to look into all the technical aspects and see whether it is cost-effective before proceeding to construct such roads in other parts of the city. The cost of this project is high, compared to the white-topping road project by at least 20% to 25% since this project requires an additional cost of transporting the concrete slabs to the site from the factory,” Giri Nath had said.