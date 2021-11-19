Bengaluru: Three people, including a woman, were killed after a speeding car jumped over a divider and rammed a cab late last night. The incident took place at around 10 PM on airport road near Vidyanagar Cross in Chikkajala Police limits in Bangalore City.Also Read - Five Youtubers Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Assam's Darrang District

The impact of the accident was such that all the three people travelling in the cab died on the spot whereas the two occupants of the speeding SUV were critically injured. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Besides the cab was completely damaged.

"Due to the impact, the cab was fully damaged and all the three persons travelling in the cab died on the spot including a woman. The two people who were in the XUV also suffered injuries and the locals have admitted them to the hospital," DCP Traffic (North) told Deccan Herald.