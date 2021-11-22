Bengaluru: Hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded in Bengaluru as heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc across the city on Monday. Due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake, various areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout were inundated.Also Read - Karnataka Further Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions, Allows Bus Services to Kerala | Guidelines Here

Cauvery basin has recorded 95 per cent water storage and the Krishna basin has seen 92 per cent of water storage. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of people living in low-lying areas as there will be huge water outflow from dams. Officials said 80,000 cusecs of water are being released from the Tungabhadra dam in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

