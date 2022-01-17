Bengaluru: The Bengaluru district administration on Monday put an upper limit on the number of attendees at weddings, rallies and other public functions in view of rising coronavirus and Omicron cases. “All types of rallies and protests and marriage functions exceeding 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places prohibited in Bengaluru city till 5 am of 31st January,” Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said in an order.Also Read - Dakshina Kannada Imposes Fresh Restrictions, Makes 7-day Isolation Must For Students From Kerala | Guidelines Here

Karnataka on Monday reported 287 new Omicron cases, taking the overall tally in state to 766, said Health minister Dr Sudhakar K. On Sunday, Karnataka added 34,047 fresh infections and 13 deaths to its COVID-19 tally, the Health Department said. The number of new cases so far is 32,20,087 and the death toll 38,431.

A bulletin said 5,902 people were discharged and took the total number of recoveries to 29,83,645. Active cases stood at 1,97,982. Bengaluru urban district saw most of the cases with 21,071 infections and five deaths.

(With inputs from agency)