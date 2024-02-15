Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Liquor Ban Relaxed By High Court; Check New Dry Days, Timings And Affected Areas

Bengaluru Liquor Ban Relaxed By High Court; Check New Dry Days, Timings And Affected Areas

The Bengaluru Liquor Ban announced has been relaxed by the Karnataka High Court. Check the list of new dates, timings and affected areas..

Bengaluru Liquor Ban Update

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most crowded cities in the country and houses most corporate offices. However, the Bengaluru people were in for an unpleasant surprise when a liquor ban was announced in the Karnataka capital, because of the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency. The Bengaluru Liquor Ban began on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14 and is supposed to continue till February 17, 2024. In a recent development, the Karnataka High Court has relaxed the liquor ban and this move has been welcomed by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA). Read to know the new Dry Days in Bengaluru, timings of the liquor ban and the areas affected by it…

Trending Now

Karnataka HC Relaxes Bengaluru Liquor Ban

As mentioned earlier, the liquor ban in Bengaluru from Feb 14, 2024 has been relaxed because of an order by the Karnataka High Court. This decision has been warmly welcomed by the stakeholders in hospitality the industry including the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA).

You may like to read

Bengaluru Dry Days: Check Dates

The court passed an interim order saying that the ban has been restricted and will not last continuously for four days. Instead, there will be a Dry Day in Bengaluru on the day of polling, i.e. Feb 16 and on Feb 20, which is the day on which the votes will be counted.

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: Timings

In his order, Justice SR Krishna Kumar has said, “The ban on sale, distribution and serving of liquor in all shops, hotels, bars and restaurants is restricted only from 6:00 AM till midnight on February 16, 2024 and from 6:00 AM until midnight on February 20.”

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: List Of Affected Areas

The liquor ban has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, KA Dayananda and this decision was taken by him on the basis of the powers vested under Section 135(c) of Representation of People Act, 1951 and considering Rule 10(b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967. The ban has been imposed in all parts of the city except those falling under the Police Commissionerate Jurisdiction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.