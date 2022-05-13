Bengaluru: Power supply will be affected in parts of Bengaluru this weekend owing to scheduled maintenance work, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. Residents will face harrowing time as there will be three hours of power cut between 10 AM and 1 PM in the various parts of India’s Silicon Valley. The areas where the power supply will be affected are Bellandur village, Roopena Agrahara, Bommanahalli, MS Ramaiah City etc.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced, To Be Declared On May 19 At sslc.karnataka.gov.in
- Gandhigrama
- Devaiah Park
- E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight
- A- Block Subramanyanagar
- WP Road 15th Cross
- 16th Cross Malleshwaram
- L G Halli
- Sulikunte
- Muthanallur Cross
- Junasandra Main Road
- Sun City
- M S Ramaiah City
- S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout
- G R Lavender Apartments
- Bommasandra Industrial areas and surrounding areas
- Jigani Industrial areas
- Jigani KIADB areas
- Ananthnagar Industrial areas
- Veerasandra Industrial areas
- Attibele Industrial area
- Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage