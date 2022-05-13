Bengaluru: Power supply will be affected in parts of Bengaluru this weekend owing to scheduled maintenance work, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. Residents will face harrowing time as there will be three hours of power cut between 10 AM and 1 PM in the various parts of India’s Silicon Valley. The areas where the power supply will be affected are Bellandur village, Roopena Agrahara, Bommanahalli, MS Ramaiah City etc.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced, To Be Declared On May 19 At sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:- Also Read - Karnataka Man Rapes 12-Year-Old Russian Girl in Goa Resort's Swimming Pool, Hotel Room; Arrested Gandhigrama

Devaiah Park

E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight

A- Block Subramanyanagar

WP Road 15th Cross

16th Cross Malleshwaram

L G Halli

Sulikunte

Muthanallur Cross

Junasandra Main Road

Sun City

M S Ramaiah City

S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout

G R Lavender Apartments

Bommasandra Industrial areas and surrounding areas

Jigani Industrial areas

Jigani KIADB areas

Ananthnagar Industrial areas

Veerasandra Industrial areas

Attibele Industrial area

Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage