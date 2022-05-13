Bengaluru: Power supply will be affected in parts of Bengaluru this weekend owing to scheduled maintenance work, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. Residents will face harrowing time as there will be three hours of power cut between 10 AM and 1 PM in the various parts of India’s Silicon Valley. The areas where the power supply will be affected are Bellandur village, Roopena Agrahara, Bommanahalli, MS Ramaiah City etc.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced, To Be Declared On May 19 At sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:-

May 13 (Friday)

  • Bellandur village
  • Bellandur Main Road
  • Bommanahalli
  • NGR Layout
  • Roopena Agrahara
  • Garvebhavipalya
  • Reliable Layout
  • KLV Layout
  • Royal Lake Front
  • KCA Layout
  • Himagiri Layout and Anjanapura BDA 5th Block
  • Ganga Nagar
  • Manjuntha Layout
  • 1st D Main
  • 14th Main
  • Prakash Nagar
  • Harishchandra Ghat
  • 5th Cross L N Pura
  • B – Block Gayathri Nagar
  • E-block Subramanya Nagar
  • V R Puram
  • Sadashivanagar Pipe Line Road beside Cross
  • 1st Cross Malleshwaram
  • Diwanarapalya, Railway Parallel Road
  • V R Layout
  • Domlur Layout
  • K R Colony
  • Marathalli
  • Deepa Nursing Home
  • Sanjay Nagar
  • Manjunatha Nagar
  • BESCOM Old Office Road
  • Jagadishnagar
  • Reddy Palya
  • Jyothi Nagar
  • LBS Nagar and Shivanandanagar
May 14 (Saturday)

  • Bommanahalli
  • NGR Layout
  • Roopena Agrahara
  • Sulikunte
  • Muthanalur Cross
  • Begur Main Road
  • Vidya Jyothi School Road
  • SR Naidu Layout
  • New Mico Layout
  • Junnasandra Main Road
  • Sun City
  • MS Ramaiah City
  • Raghavendra Layout

May 15 (Sunday)

  • Gandhigrama
  • Devaiah Park
  • E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight
  • A- Block Subramanyanagar
  • WP Road 15th Cross
  • 16th Cross Malleshwaram
  • L G Halli
  • Sulikunte
  • Muthanallur Cross
  • Junasandra Main Road
  • Sun City
  • M S Ramaiah City
  • S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout
  • G R Lavender Apartments
  • Bommasandra Industrial areas and surrounding areas
  • Jigani Industrial areas
  • Jigani KIADB areas
  • Ananthnagar Industrial areas
  • Veerasandra Industrial areas
  • Attibele Industrial area
  • Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage