Bengaluru, Karnataka News LIVE: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Karnataka’s Hubballi city after a large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital, and a Hanuman temple in the old town over a social media post. As per the report, some police officers on duty have also been injured. Till now, 88 persons including an AIMIM corporator’s husband have been arrested in the matter, said Hubballi Police commissioner. “Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told reporters.Also Read - After Delhi, 12 Cops Injured in Karnataka's Hubballi in Violence Over Social Media Post; 40 Arrested

Hubbali Violence Case: Here Are The Top 10 Developments So Far