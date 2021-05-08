Bengaluru: With Bengaluru witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the city administration on Saturday announced clamping a two-week “total lockdown” across the capital to curb the spread of the pandemic, starting May 10 (Monday). “All types of movements/activities to remain prohibited from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25 in the city. Any violation of the order shall be liable for prosecution,” read an order by Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Section 144 to be Imposed Across The State, No Cap on Essential Services

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Friday announced lockdown-like restrictions with more stringent curbs from May 10 to May 24 in view of the alarming rise in COVID cases. There was already a curfew in place in the state from April 27, which was to end on May 12.

Karnataka | All type of movements/activities to remain prohibited from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25 in the city. Any violation of the order shall be liable for prosecution: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ApGjhdFej0
— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

“The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc across the state as the Corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate,” the chief minister said.

“Therefore, the government has decided to impose a stringent measure to check the spread of the disease and death. Restriction will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am of May 10 to 6 am of May 24,” he said.

All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period, Yediyurappa said. Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables will be available from 6 am to 10 am, he added.