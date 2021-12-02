Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday clarified that there is no proposal before the civic body to impose restrictions on malls and theatres in the city. Notably, his clarification comes amid rumours of an impending lockdown following the detection of a new Omicron variant of coronavirus and surge in cluster outbreaks. “There won’t be any restrictions on malls and theatres in Bengaluru”, BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta told news agency IANS.Also Read - Karnataka: BBMP Tightens Curbs as Omicron Detected in More Nations | List of Fresh Guidelines Here

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai had asserted that his government had no plans to impose shutdown-like curbs. However, based on the number of cases and scenarios in the coming days certain stringent measures might be taken. Also Read - Omicron: No Case in Mumbai Yet, Confirms Genome Sequencing of South Africa Returnees

“There is no question of lockdown, as of now. Normal public life should continue”, he stated, adding that COVID norms should be followed at places where people gather. CM Bommai further assured that his government is taking utmost precautions and keeping strict vigil against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Also Read - Omicron Scare: 6 People Coming from ‘At-Risk’ Countries Test Covid Positive on Day 1 of New Guidelines

Meanwhile, mandatory RT-PCR examinations have been started at Karnataka airports from yesterday for all passengers coming to the state from foreign nations. Speaking to reporters, state health minister K Sudhakar said that CM has instructed to make RT-PCR mandatory for everyone coming from abroad.

He also urged people to follow COVID norms religiously and said that the government alone can’t do anything and ‘they should cooperate and behave responsibly in controlling the situation.