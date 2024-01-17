Home

LPG Cylinder Blast In Bengaluru Triggered By Gas Leak; At Least 6 People Injured, Many Houses Damaged

An LPG blast, triggered by a gas leak has been reported in Bengaluru. The accident has injured at least six people and apart from that, many houses have also been damaged in the accident.

New Delhi: An LPG Cylinder blast has been reported in Bengaluru and the unfortunate accident has caused injury to at least six people and several houses have also been damaged in the explosion. According to the Bengaluru Police, the blast has taken place in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout which is within the Yelahanka Police Station Limits of the city. Out of those injured, two are said to be critical and they have also been transferred to another hospital for immediate medical attention.

As mentioned earlier, an LPG cylinder blast, triggered by a gas leak has been reported on the ground floor of a residence at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout within the Yelahanka Police Station limits. According to the police officials, at least six people are injured and they are being treated in the Yelahanka Government Hospital; out of them, two are critical and have been shifted to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

