Karnataka

Major Power Cuts Scheduled in Bengaluru This Week; Check Dates, Areas and Timings

A shopkeeper watches by candle-light during a power outage. (AFP file photo)

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed about the possible power cuts in the city for this week. Many areas in Bengaluru will face power outage this week, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) will be carrying out a number of maintenance projects. The works majorly include periodical maintenance projects for the fourth quarter, and will mostly be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm.

LIST OF AREAS IN BENGALURU TO FACE POWER OUTAGE THIS WEEK

February 21, Tuesday

B G Kere, Gowrasamudra, Abbenahally, Surammanahally, Mushtalagummi, Kondlahally, Ravalakunte, Mogalahally, Hanagal, Molklamuru, Rayapura, Byrapura, Matadajogihalli, Tumkurlahalli, Marlahalli, Gundluru, Ashoka Siddapura, Nagasamudra, Amkundi, Chikkanhalli, Roppa, Hiriyur Town, Adivala and Lakkavanahally IP set area, Habeeb Industrial Area, Horticulture College, Doddaghatta Village, 220 kilovolt (KV) BIAL Begur, 66 KV Vidyangara, 66 KV Budigere, BIAL – 1 & 2 EHT and ITC EHT.

February 22, Wednesday

Tyavanige and surrounding areas, Bandri, Ananthnahalli, Gowrihalli, Harknala, Yallapura, Harapanahalli Rural, TBWS, Kadabagere, Nicchapura, Bagali, Kumaranahalli, Harapanalli Town, Kotturu Road, IB Circle, P R Pura, D B Hally, Siddeshwaranadurga, Hullikatte, T N Kote, Khaydikunte, Akkuru, Jalamangala, Kysapura, Tadigavagilur, and 11 KV Solar IPP, Manjunathnagara, Shivanagara, Gayithrinagara, Prakash nagara, LN Pura, Subramanyanagara, Vijayanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd block, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Saraswati Nagara, Vinayaka layout, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indranagara, Sankarmata, Telecom layout, RPC Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Indira Nagara, down streams of Vrushabhavathi R/S, 66/11 KV Chandra Layout MUSS, 66/11 KV Sir MV Layout, 66/11 KV Kengeri MUSS, Mysore Road surrounding area, RR Nagar, Nayandanahalli, Byatarayanapura, Lingadahalli and surrounding areas.

February 23, Thursday

Kundhana and surrounding areas, Devasamudra, NRK Pura, Murudi, Thammenhalli, Bhandravi, JB Halli, Rampura, BD Halli, Hanumangudda, Railway Load, Manjunathnagara, Shivanagara, Gayithrinagara, Prakash Nagara, LN Pura, Subramanyanagara, Vijayanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd block, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Saraswati Nagara, Vinayaka layout, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indira Nagara and Sankara mata.

