Bengaluru Man Dies During Sex With Help. Her Husbands Later Helps To Dump Body

Bengaluru: Police said the man's body, which was wrapped with a bed sheet, was found in a plastic bag. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 67-year-old man died allegedly while having sex with his girlfriend, a domestic help in Bengaluru. Police said the man’s body, which was wrapped with a bed sheet, was found in a plastic bag. The man’s girlfriend had called her husband and brother to help pack the body after the man died during sex with her.

According to police, the 67-year-old businessman was having an affair with his 35-year-old domestic help. The manhad visited his girlfriend’s house on November 16 and died while having sex with her. The reason behind his death is believed to be heart attack.

The woman said she was scared that she would be booked for murder so she wrapped his body in a plastic bag with help from her husband and brother and dumped it on a roadside, police said.

The man has been identified as Bala Subramanian, a resident of Puttenahalli in JP Nagar. According to police, the body of Balasubramanian from JP Nagar, was recovered from the roadside on November 17. The police after initiating probe found that he had left his house the previous day. He had gone out with his grandson. After dropping him to badminton class, he called up his family members and told that he would come to house late but never returned.

Police said the victim had recently undergone an angioplasty surgery last year. While having sex, he developed chest pain and died of a heart attack.