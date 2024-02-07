Home

Bengaluru Metro To Go Driverless Soon, First Train From China Arrives; Here’s All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the busiest cities of the country and is often referred to as the ‘Corporate Capital’ of India. People in Bengaluru are always on the run and one problem that they face every single day, is traffic. This is one reason that a lot of localites believe in using public transport, especially Bengaluru Metro which helps them save hours that would otherwise have been wasted in traffic jams. If you use the Metro in the Karnataka capital, know that the Bengaluru Metro will soon go driverless. The first-ever driverless train for Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line has arrived in Chennai from China. From the train details to information regarding its trial runs, here’s all you need to know…

