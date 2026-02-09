Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike? BMRCL gives big update amid high-stakes political showdown

Home

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike? In the latest development in the Bengaluru Metro fare hike, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that it has temporarily suspended the annual automatic fare revision, which was scheduled to take effect on Monday, February 9. The decision was taken following public outcry and a heated political clash between Karnataka Congress leaders and the central government’s representatives. BMRCL, in its press statement, stated that the current fare structure will continue until further orders. It means that residents of Bengaluru will have to pay the same fare for metro services. The BMRCL’s board of directors will review the revised fare slab, following which they will determine the next course of action.

