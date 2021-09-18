Bengaluru: Considering the huge public demand, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has decided to extend Namma Metro service hours with effect from Saturday. In a statement, BMRCL said that Namma Metro will operate trains from 6 am to 10 pm from September 18 and the last Metro service of the day will leave the terminal stations at 9:30 pm throughout the week.Also Read - Bengaluru: Over 80 Labourers at Namma Metro Phase II Site Test Positive For COVID-19

Till now, Namma metro was operating from 7 AM to 8 PM but as COVID cases receded, the BMRCL had been flooded with requests to extend timings. “We have sought clearance from the State government to extend the metro services during curfew hours. This will benefit the general public relying on metro services”, Hindu quoted BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez as saying.

On the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road) and Green Line (Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra), the frequency will increase from today with trains running every five minutes in peak hours and up to every 10 minutes at other times.