Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said that starting November 18, the departure of the first Bengaluru metro train from all terminal stations to be at 6 am on weekdays and at 7 am on Sundays. The Metro authorities further added that the last train departure from terminal stations to be at 11 pm on all days.

The BMRCL said the last train will depart from Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Byappanahalli stations at 11 pm. At Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station in Majestic, the last train will leave at 11.30 pm. BMRCL officials had cited low ridership and high operation cost to restrict the last train departure to 9.30 pm and had promised to look into the issue when the footfall goes up.

The officials further added that the extension of morning timings may happen after seeing increased footfall in the early hours.

Ever since the state government withdrew the night curfew on November 5, members of the public has been demanding BMRCL to restore the pre-Covid operations. Many had taken to social media to point out that with public transport being the safest mode of transport at night, officials should look at passengers’ convenience rather than revenue.