Bengaluru: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Bengaluru police to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year, particularly in and around commercial hubs. While hotels and pubs will remain open, police have decided to shut major roads for people starting 6 pm on New Year's eve on Friday, December 31, the Deccan Herald reported.

As per the reports of the regional portal, the restrictions apply to major roads in a bid to curb mass gatherings. A fresh order was also issued by Kamal Pant, the commissioner of police emphasizing the prohibition on public gatherings from 6 pm Friday till 6 am on Saturday.

List of roads to avoid

MG Road

Brigade Road

Church Street

Indiranagar

Koramangala

Night Curfew Timings Revised

Meanwhile, owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 along with the Omicron variant, the Karnataka government on Thursday yesterday revised night curfew timings in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government said the prohibitory order within the limits of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings.

“The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022,” the order read. Furthermore, it read that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru.

However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organising any special events, the order stated. “Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. However, they may carry out their regular business activities following COVID-19 protocols,” it added.